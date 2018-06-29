Allentown releases alternating summer pool schedule

Image License MGN Image Image License MGN Image

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Jordan and Mack pools will be open this summer, but on an alternating daily basis due to the lack of certified lifeguards.

Jordan Pool will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; Mack Pool will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Irving Pool is closed for the season.

“We simply have not been able to certify enough lifeguards to open all four pools on a daily basis,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Lindsay Taylor. We would certainly reconsider the decision if we could certify more guards, but at this point, it seems unlikely.”

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard you can apply through the city's website.