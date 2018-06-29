Allentown releases alternating summer pool schedule
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Jordan and Mack pools will be open this summer, but on an alternating daily basis due to the lack of certified lifeguards.
Jordan Pool will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; Mack Pool will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Irving Pool is closed for the season.
“We simply have not been able to certify enough lifeguards to open all four pools on a daily basis,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Lindsay Taylor. We would certainly reconsider the decision if we could certify more guards, but at this point, it seems unlikely.”
If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard you can apply through the city's website.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
Eagles fans from all over the Lehigh Valley lined up inside the Barnes & Noble at the Lehigh Valley Mall Friday for a chance to meet their Superbowl MVP.Read More »
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Easton slapped with $7M lawsuit in billboard debate
- Doctors warn of the dangers associated with extreme heat
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Allentown man sentenced to up to 60 years in XBox killing
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat and humidity continue to build as a likely extended heat wave is underway
- Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us
- Updated Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Bucks County explosions suspect makes bail, is released
- Pawlowski co-defendant Scott Allinson sentenced to 27 months in prison
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Updated LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man