Allentown residents learn more about new elementary school at community meeting

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:07 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 10:07 PM EST

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Community members learned more about a planned new elementary school in Allentown School District set to open in 2020 on Monday.

Officials talked about the project timeline and what the city school district will do to ensure safety at a community meeting at the Allentown Hope Community Church.

Officials broke ground on the new school at 12th and Gordon streets Oct. 31.

The $42 million, 114,000 square-foot school will house pre-K through sixth-graders and staff from Cleveland and McKinley elementary schools.

Some students currently overcrowded at Ramos and Central elementary schools will also attend the new school.

The district has not decided what it will do with the Cleveland and McKinley buildings.

A community building attached to the new school will be able to house a food bank and preschool, as well as provide health services.

The project will also include a parking garage.

Schedule

Tom Daniels, with construction manager Alvin H. Butz Inc., said the company will oversee 19 prime contractors on the site.

Daniels laid out the timeline for the project, including when it is set to open:

Building Foundations – fall or winter 2018

Structural Steel – spring 2019

Exterior Enclosure – summer/fall 2019

Interior Construction – winter 2019 or spring 2020

Parking and Landscaping – spring 2020

The school is set to open its doors to students in September 2020.

From east to west, the construction area will be between 12th and 13th streets. The construction area will run north and south from Gordon Street to American Plaza.

Security fencing will be built along the project site, and sidewalks on all sides will be closed. Fire hydrant access will continue to be maintained.

Crews will carry out construction work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Work will occasionally be done later in the day and on weekends.

Public street parking will be allowed along the fence when it is located at the curb. It will not be allowed when the fence is moved out onto the parking lane.

Numerous crosswalks and traffic lights will be built near the new elementary school to ensure safety.

New striped crosswalks with handicap ramp curbs will be built at: three corners of 12th and Gordon streets; three corners of Jefferson and Gordon streets; and all four corners of 13th and Gordon streets.

A flashing pedestrian warning signal will be installed at the Jefferson Street crosswalk. Workers will build street and sidewalk lighting along all sides of the project site.

Traffic control as well as noise and dust control will be provided.

Some residents expressed concern about how the new school and community space would be funded and how the district would make sure the area near the school is safe.

A teacher at Cleveland Elementary School also questioned if there would be enough parking for district staff.

Superintendent Thomas Parker said the school was intended to be an “investment in being open to the community.” A section of the site would serve as a community space.

The district would partner with other agencies to manage the community space. The district has not determined which agencies it will team up with as of yet, he said.

All precautions have been taken to ensure the new school will be safe, Parker said.

