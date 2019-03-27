Allentown School District administrator shared photos of minors engaging in sex acts, lawsuit says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A lawsuit filed by an Allentown School District administrator is accusing another administrator of sharing photos of minors engaging in sex acts.
Harrison-Morton Middle School Assistant Principal Joseph LiCausi filed the suit, saying police failed to prosecute District Equity Coordinator Lucretia Brown.
The lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 in damages against seven different administrators within the district.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police: Student charged after making threats, pointing rifle in video
Hellertown police arrested the 15-year-old boy for allegedly making terroristic threats.Read More »
- Allentown School District administrator shared photos of minors engaging in sex acts, lawsuit says
- Judge hears arguments in Allentown school board ballot challenge
- Allentown City Hall event celebrates Women's History Month
- Fire breaks out at Seemsville Pub & Grille
- At DeSales appearance, author shows crack kills
- Hanover Township honors residents with special days in April
Latest From The Newsroom
- Fire breaks out at Seemsville Pub & Grille
- Weissport police chief charged with rape of a child
- Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Updated Police: Student charged after making threats, pointing rifle in video
- Updated Allentown School District administrator shared photos of minors engaging in sex acts, lawsuit says
- Updated Judge hears arguments in Allentown school board ballot challenge
- Pittsburgh City Council moves to restrict guns after attack
- Reading Hospital sets community discussion on migraines
- Pennsylvania seeks creameries for 2nd annual Ice Cream Trail
- Berks Nature's The Nature Place awarded LEED certification