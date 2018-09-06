Allentown School District lets students leave early

Related Stories Allentown School District works to keep students cool

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District gave parents the option to pick their kids up early on Thursday from district buildings without air conditioning.

"Picked my grandson up. It is absolutely too hot in there, no air conditioner. I don't know why they're letting them go to school," said Leo Riddick.

"My daughter came home and told me it was like 210 degrees in this school," said Christine Steinmetz.

Harrison Morton Middle School is one of the buildings without air conditioning.

"You sweat in like two minutes. It's really, really hot. Everyone's dripping," said Harrison Morton Middle School student Elyana.

"I don't appreciate it being that hot in there," said student Jayana.

Allentown School District Superintendent Thomas Parker said about half of the buildings in the district don't have central air, citing the fact that some are more than 100 years old.

"There are financial concerns with installing air conditioning as well as renovating and building new schools for our kids and we're addressing those," said Parker.

Parker said in the meantime, the district is providing water to students and staff and distributing fans throughout classrooms.

"We just want to make sure that our kids are hydrated, that they have a good air flow and that they still have access to a high quality education during the first days of school," said Parker.

Some parents applaud the district's decision for an optional early dismissal.

"I was secretly really concerned and very grateful that we got the call that we had the option to pick up our child today," said Michelle Chladny.

"You couldn't let all the kids out because families are at work, you know parents are at work it's tough," said parent Anthony Tosado.

Others are questioning why school wasn't canceled altogether.

"They should've just closed the school if they knew the situation ahead of time," said Telma Ubiles.