Allentown School District: Parents can pick kids up early due to heat
Students in non-air conditioned buildings only
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students in non-air conditioned buildings in the Allentown School District have the option of leaving early Thursday.
The district said Thursday morning parents may pick up students from buildings without AC after noon.
Temperatures have hit 90+ degrees the past three days, and are forecasted to hit that mark again Thursday.
The high humidity has led to triple-digit heat indices.
Parents, students and staff in the Allentown district said the heat in some rooms and buildings is unbearable. The district said it is providing extra water and fans, but some say that's not enough.
Other districts with older buildings and no air conditioning have been sending kids home early, including Philadelphia and Reading schools, but until Thursday Allentown was not following suit.
The notice on the district's website reads:
Due to the forecasted heat, Allentown School District parents/guardians have the option of picking their child/children after 12:00 noon for today, Thursday, September 6, 2018 from non-air conditioned buildings.
Students in non-air conditioned buildings in the Allentown School District have the option of leaving early Thursday.
