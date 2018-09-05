Allentown School District works to keep students cool

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District is working to beat the heat and keep students and faculty cool during the hot temperatures this week.

According to Communications Manager Melissa Reese, common spaces, special needs rooms, libraries and health rooms do have air conditioning and the spaces can be used for the students in rooms that get too hot.

The district is telling students and teachers in upper-floor classrooms that if it is too warm, students can be brought to cafeterias or health rooms.

Additionally, Reese said there were 100 fans delivered to different rooms. Teachers can also request fans if needed.

Child nutrition services is delivering water bottles to hot classrooms.

The district will also move students to cooler rooms if any show signs of being too hot.