Allentown warns of travel delays on Lehigh Street later this month
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Motorists traveling on Lehigh Street in Allentown can expect daytime delays on Thursday, Jan. 24 and Friday, Jan. 25.
Weather permitting, GPI, an engineering and construction services firm, will set-up single lane closures in both directions each day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to permit sanitary manhole investigations for survey and mapping purposes.
The work will take place between Martin Luther King Drive and Mill Street.
The work is part of the Wire Mill Bridge replacement project. PennDOT is expected to go out to bid on the project this year. The existing bridge over Little Lehigh Creek is structurally deficient.
80 percent of the preconstruction phases of the project are funded by federal funds, while 15 percent come from the state and five percent from Lehigh County. The construction phase is 100 percent federally funded.
