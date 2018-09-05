Allentown woman charged in assault on family member

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman was injured in a stabbing Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 700 block of Hanover Avenue around 10:15 p.m., officials said.

A 41-year-old woman said she had been stabbed by a family member in the home, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Marilyn Vance, 64, was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment.

She was arraigned Wednesday morning and is being held in Lehigh County Jail unable to post $10,000 bail.