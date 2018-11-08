ANIZDA approves project changes

69 News ANIZDA approved a credit facility modification for The Waterfront project during its Nov. 7 meeting.

69 News ANIZDA approved a credit facility modification for The Waterfront project during its Nov. 7 meeting.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Progress usually involves change, and changes are what the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZDA) approved Wednesday afternoon for its top developers.

ANIZDA approved project design and construction changes for City Center Investment's Five City Center Innovation campus downtown at Seventh and Walnut streets by a resolution.

City Center project manager Robert DiLorenzo explained the $250 million Five City Center will no longer include an events center in the project. It will, however, feature a larger 6,000 square-foot plaza at its north quadrant and an all-glass multi-story connecting catwalk between two apartment buildings containing a total of 215 units. Specifically, renderings show the glass catwalk providing for exceptional views of the city's center square monument from inside the complex.

He called attention to tenants' desires for a wide range of amenities. Therefore, Five City Center will include a swimming pool relocated to its southwest quadrant, outdoor grilling and gaming area, interior courtyard, loft and walk-up style apartments, and a 239-space parking garage.

Allentown planning director Doug Stewart said his department supports City Center's plans for its Innovation campus, but called attention to the Wells Fargo and Lehigh County Government Center corners of the center square. He offered no further specifics.

Jaindl project

In other business, ANIZDA also approved a resolution for a credit facility modification for Jaindl Enterprises’ Waterfront Development Corporation's “The Waterfront,” located along the Lehigh River underneath the Tilghman Street Bridge. The extension is for 18 months after next month's Dec. 23 maturity date. That also increases the ability to use the loan's previously approved $6.24 million maximum. To note, interest is only payable for six months followed by 12 monthly payments of principal plus interest under a 15-year finance schedule.

Jaindl Enterprises COO Zack Jaindl said the loan changes will allow his company to make even further infrastructure improvements at the project site in addition to further design and engineering costs and future site pad preparations.

Referring to the waterfront as having "a plethora of cleanup issues," Jaindl explained the 26-acre site required a considerable amount of cleanup and trash removal in addition to stormwater, sanitary-sewer system, and roadway and curb installations and improvements.

He also mentioned the clarity and cleanliness of the Lehigh River's water in the area as remarkable and will provide for better boating, water skiing and other waterfront activities.

The development is slated to include two office buildings, three apartment buildings and two parking garages.