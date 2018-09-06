ANIZDA looking at new 'opportunity zone'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZDA) agreed to pay $69,000 Wednesday to the Boston-based planning firm that formulated the city's master plan to investigate and possibly tap into Allentown's "opportunity zone."
The zone consists of five low-income census tracts surrounding the NIZ to be developed by both local and out-of-town investors.
ANIZDA Executive Director Steve Bamford said planning firm Goody Clancy would be assigned three tasks in preparation for a future symposium where outside investors would be invited to explore pre-qualified sites and revamp inside the newly created zone. The firm's plans to date for Allentown have served as a blueprint for the city's transformation.
Bamford said the tasks also include assembling profiles for up to five properties, match sites with specific investors, and reuse "challenged" and historic buildings.
"This opportunity zone is an extension of the city's master plan," he noted. The zone covers multiple city blocks extending beyond the current 127-acre NIZ boundaries and extends into a sizable portion of South Allentown.
He added the current NIZ is "special to Allentown" and is the perfect foundation to layer with an opportunity zone incentive.
ANIZDA Chair Sy Traub commented, "This is a unique situation because since the city has been redeveloping over the past several years. Within the next 10 years what's in Allentown will be more attractive to investors and worth a lot more."
Both Bamford and Traub cautioned time is of the essence here because opportunity trends have to be established in 2019 to secure the maximum benefit. That is the year slated to attract the most investment. After 2019, the level of return on investment begins to lower.
"This is part of the new tax law," Traub pointed out.
Bamford commented the IRS needs to offer its guidance here, and although an abundance of capital will be generated the question is how to deploy such capital.
In other business, the board approved a request to hold the Allentown School District superintendent's awards at the PPL Center on May 29 next year. The event is considered the last of five community events the board offers for free at the downtown arena.
The superintendent's awards will celebrate the achievements of Allentown's students grades K-12 and their families.
