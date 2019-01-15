Lehigh Valley

Appeal filed in 10-year fight over Lower Milford quarry

Company asks judge to overrule township zoners

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 05:07 PM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 05:07 PM EST

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nine years and 62 zoning hearing board meetings wasn’t enough to decide the fate of a proposed quarry in Lower Milford Township.

Geryville Materials Inc. on Monday filed a lawsuit in Lehigh County Court appealing the zoning hearing board’s decision to reject the company’s application to operate a quarry near West Mill Hill Road and King’s Highway.

The Lower Milford Township Zoning Hearing Board in November denied Geryville Materials’ special exception application to operate the quarry and asphalt and concrete plants on just over 628 acres. A special exception use is something allowed by a municipality’s zoning laws provided it meets certain requirements.

In June 2009, Geryville submitted a special exception application to the zoning hearing board and preliminary land development plans to the township planning commission. Following legal challenges, Lower Milford planners in July 2014 approved the preliminary land development plans, according to court papers. Final plan approval is pending before the planning commission.

Geryville argues in its appeal that the zoning hearing board abused its discretion for several reasons, including ruling that the company “failed to establish with credible, reliable evidence, that the special exception satisfies” all the objectives of the township’s zoning laws.

The only objective the company was required to meet to be entitled to a special exception approval were the setback requirements, Geryville argues in its appeal. The board had ruled the company met that requirement.

The company maintains it was not required to prove to the zoning board that it complied with any other zoning regulations as those issues would be addressed through the land development process.

Residents had staunchly opposed the project, citing environmental issues and health and safety dangers to the community. But neither residents, nor township officials provided any evidence the project posed any kind of substantial threat to health and public safety, according to the appeal.

The company also argues the zoning board overstepped its bounds in finding the project unsuitable because would negatively impact traffic and “contribute to an allegedly dangerous traffic condition caused by off-site conditions.” Kings Highway is a state road, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has the authority to order road improvements before awarding the project a highway occupancy permit.

The zoning board reasoned the quarry’s accessory uses – the concrete and asphalt plants – would impact traffic and infrastructure by doubling the amount of traffic from the property. But the company noted that the uses were approved six years earlier by the township as accessory uses to a quarry.

Geryville also attacked much of the testimony taken by the zoning board, arguing it was inaccurate or “mere speculation,” “not based on scientific study.” Zoners, for instance, accepted testimony on the alleged impact on water resources from someone who wasn’t a hydrologist, according to court records.

The 28-page appeal asks simply that a county court reverse the zoning hearing board’s decision and approve the project as submitted.

Lehigh Valley News

