Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?

69 News

PALMER, Pa. - A resident voiced her concern about the speed at which school buses drive through Palmer Township at the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors’ meeting Monday.

Fran Betz, of the Villages at Mill Race housing development, said that many living in Mill Race share her concerns.

“We have called several times to the schools and really nothing changes,” she said. “They go around that corner at the top of Willow Drive too fast. It’s dangerous.”

“Is it your impression that the school buses are speeding?” Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella questioned.

Betz said it was not just her impression.

“Everybody has commented on it,” Betz said.

Board Chairman David E. Colver assured Betz that the township will look into her concerns.

Also at the meeting, Township Solicitor Charles Bruno brought to the table a request for improvements to a new development on behalf of K&N Developers. The development, known as the Raw Lane subdivision, was originally owned by Jaindl, and is located next to the established neighborhood of Old Orchard.

“They have provided the appropriate letter of credit,” Bruno said. “They have executed the improvements agreement and with the boards permission, a motion is made to authorize the Chairman’s agreement so that they can move forward according to plan.”

The motion was approved unanimously.

In other business, Interim Township Manager Brenda DeGerolamo reported that Northampton County has approved $8,000 from the 2019 hotel tax credit program for Palmer’s annual Community Days. Board members grinned at the news of the boon to the popular four-day event. The Community Days festival is held in August at Fairview Park and features, rides, food and music.