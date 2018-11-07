Argument allegedly prompts woman to stab man in buttocks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman is facing assault charges after an argument allegedly prompted her to stab a man in the backside.

Allentown police were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of Hamilton Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 to investigate a stabbing report. When officers arrived, they reported finding a victim bleeding heavily. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township for treatment.

A detective said Lavinia D. Brinkley initially denied any involvement in the assault, according to court records. But the 41-year-old eventually admitted to stabbing the victim in the buttocks following an argument between the two, according to records.

Brinkley directed police to the top of the refrigerator, where she put the orange-handled kitchen knife she allegedly used to stab the victim.

Brinkley now faces a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned Brinkley later that night, setting bail at $25,000. She failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.