Argument allegedly prompts woman to stab man in buttocks
Police said she initially denied the attack
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman is facing assault charges after an argument allegedly prompted her to stab a man in the backside.
Allentown police were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of Hamilton Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 to investigate a stabbing report. When officers arrived, they reported finding a victim bleeding heavily. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township for treatment.
A detective said Lavinia D. Brinkley initially denied any involvement in the assault, according to court records. But the 41-year-old eventually admitted to stabbing the victim in the buttocks following an argument between the two, according to records.
Brinkley directed police to the top of the refrigerator, where she put the orange-handled kitchen knife she allegedly used to stab the victim.
Brinkley now faces a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned Brinkley later that night, setting bail at $25,000. She failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem
Bethlehem is already starting to transform into the Christmas City.Read More »
- Scouts begin annual food drive
- Potential gas leak reported at Hellertown strip mall
- Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department
- Furry Friends: Animals in Distress
- Easton School Board reviews elementary school classroom setup dates
- More animals found by Lehigh County Humane Society
Latest From The Newsroom
- Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House
- Lake searched for cell phones after arrest made in bomb calls
- Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week
- New Ross Township house catches fire
- Updated Sales and earnings up in third quarter for OraSure
- New It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem
- Scouts begin annual food drive
- Updated Potential gas leak reported at Hellertown strip mall
- Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery
- Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department