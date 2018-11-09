Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Arts Academy Charter Middle School in Allentown the students were playing before a packed house, but this was not your average crowd.

This invitation-only audience was filled with local veterans.

"The students were in charge of inviting veterans. First of all finding out that there are veterans that they now and may not have normally recognized. And it was mom or dad or uncle or grandfather whatever brother sister whatever and then to look at them through a little bit different lens than they I normally did," said Arts Academy Charter School CEO Bill Fitzpatrick.

This is the second year students in grades five to eight presented their Veteran's Day Tribute Show. For the last two months the cast has been perfecting its songs, monologues and dance routines. Veterans in attendance say it was a talented and touching tribute they will never forget.

"If you look into their eyes these people understand. They put their feeling into it and it was a heartfelt gratitude that they paid to us," said veteran Bruce Wetherhold.