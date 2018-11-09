Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Arts Academy Charter Middle School in Allentown the students were playing before a packed house, but this was not your average crowd.
This invitation-only audience was filled with local veterans.
"The students were in charge of inviting veterans. First of all finding out that there are veterans that they now and may not have normally recognized. And it was mom or dad or uncle or grandfather whatever brother sister whatever and then to look at them through a little bit different lens than they I normally did," said Arts Academy Charter School CEO Bill Fitzpatrick.
This is the second year students in grades five to eight presented their Veteran's Day Tribute Show. For the last two months the cast has been perfecting its songs, monologues and dance routines. Veterans in attendance say it was a talented and touching tribute they will never forget.
"If you look into their eyes these people understand. They put their feeling into it and it was a heartfelt gratitude that they paid to us," said veteran Bruce Wetherhold.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Third person identified in fatal accident
A third person has died following a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 145 in Lehigh Township.Read More »
- Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans
- First-ever Latin Restaurant Week begins
- FedEx opens megahub in time for holidays
- WFMZ Coat Drive begins
- Actor with local ties wins award
- Ritter Elementary School thanks veterans
Latest From The Newsroom
- Third person identified in fatal accident
- Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females
- 3 hour delay anticipated for Emmaus High School on Monday
- New New Jersey dancer to be part of The Nutcracker performance
- Updated Reading police searching for woman in connection with shooting
- Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans
- First-ever Latin Restaurant Week begins
- FedEx opens megahub in time for holidays
- WFMZ Coat Drive begins
- Veterans Day celebration kicks off with early start in Berks