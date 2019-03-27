Author shows crack kills at DeSales appearance
CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Gang bangers, drug addicts, thieves and murderers. Thirty years ago the New York gang scene was at its apex. Modern-day pirates washed the desolate streets in a potent cocktail of crack cocaine and copious violence. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, New York was an urban jungle. Turf wars to control the unrelenting demand for crack cocaine raged. The murder rate skyrocketed.
"Sex Money Murder: A Story of Crack, Blood and Betrayal" documents the rise and fall of the Bronx-based SMM gang during Gotham's wild west era. British journalist Jonathan Green's unflinching chronicle reflects years of dogged research and extensive interviews with gang members, detectives and prosecutors.
"The gang members were very happy to discuss violence, but were reluctant to discuss any introspection with me," Green said during a panel appearance Tuesday night at DeSales University. "Eventually I was able to gain their confidence, and they relayed those stories."
Green's book largely revolves around five characters. SMM founders Shawn aka "Suge," "Pipe" Romero and "Pistol Pete" Rollock comprise the gangster ledger. U.S. Prosecutor John O'Malley and New York Police Detective Peter Forcelli comprise the G-men. The author sought to present each character in all their complexities.
"I didn't want to fall into the trap of presenting these men as one-dimensional characters," Green said.
To be sure, there is plenty of violence and an almost complete lack of remorse for it from gang members, the author noted Tuesday night. But Green said the authentic interviews distinguish the book from mere police-blotter chronicle fodder.
The journalist explores the gangsters' crime-ridden and impoverished childhoods and then showcases their interactions with other criminals, including fellow gang members and rival gangsters. Green then developed gangster's relationships with cops, public defenders and prosecutors. There are few, if any, happy endings. Many of the gangsters interviewed are in prison. Some are dead. He also provides readers with an inside look at the NYPD during the 1987-1993 time period.
"There is no honor among thieves," Seth Weber said. Weber is a former federal prosecutor and current criminal justice lecturer at DeSales who served as a panel member Tuesday night.
"I can tell you for a fact the code of silence among these guys is nonsense when they are facing life imprisonment," Weber said.
Weber added the "thug life" was almost too much for some to resist.
"It's got a very strong appeal," he said. "You can make $1,000 a week in cash just for standing on the street corner and letting someone else know when the police are coming."
Eric Dowdle, another panel member, added that many of the gangsters he's known were "without doubt some of the most brilliant businessmen" he's ever seen. If only, Dowdle said, they had utilized their business acumen differently.
Green reported Tuesday night that SMM's heyday is long gone, but he hopes his book provides readers with a glimpse at the decadence it was.
