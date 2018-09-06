Authorities allege man exposes himself to young girl
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Authorities allege an Allentown man exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl.
Jason S. Shoemaker, of South 16th Street, faces a single misdemeanor count of indecent exposure in connection to the alleged incident this summer in Catasauqua. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 33-year-old Thursday morning. Shoemaker was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
A detective with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office began investigating the allegation after the county division of children and youth received a complaint that a man allegedly exposed himself to a child.
Authorities said the alleged incident occurred July 23 at a home in Catasauqua. The victim was known to Shoemaker, according to court records.
The girl told investigators during an interview that Shoemaker pulled down his underwear to expose his erection and rubbed it, according to records. He allegedly directed the girl not to tell anyone; she told her mother.
Shoemaker’s next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 27.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Authorities allege man exposes himself to young girl
Investigators say incident took place over the summer in CatasauquaRead More »
- Police: Lehigh County man arranges meeting with teen girl online
- Allentown School District: Parents can pick kids up early due to heat
- Allentown City Council dismisses civil service amendments
- #MeToo movement founder speaks at Lafayette College
- South Whitehall Commissioners approve police dog kennels
- Heat wave impacts students in schools with no air conditioning
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Allentown School District: Parents can pick kids up early due to heat
- Reading police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg
- Updated Pennsylvania prisons say changes after staff sickened costing about $15M
- Updated Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Updated Authorities allege man exposes himself to young girl
- Police: Lehigh County man arranges meeting with teen girl online
- Life Lessons: Apps that help you earn
- Allentown City Council dismisses civil service amendments
- #MeToo movement founder speaks at Lafayette College