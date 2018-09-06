Authorities allege man exposes himself to young girl

Thinkstock

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Authorities allege an Allentown man exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl.

Jason S. Shoemaker, of South 16th Street, faces a single misdemeanor count of indecent exposure in connection to the alleged incident this summer in Catasauqua. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 33-year-old Thursday morning. Shoemaker was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

A detective with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office began investigating the allegation after the county division of children and youth received a complaint that a man allegedly exposed himself to a child.

Authorities said the alleged incident occurred July 23 at a home in Catasauqua. The victim was known to Shoemaker, according to court records.

The girl told investigators during an interview that Shoemaker pulled down his underwear to expose his erection and rubbed it, according to records. He allegedly directed the girl not to tell anyone; she told her mother.

Shoemaker’s next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 27.