BREAKING NEWS

Lehigh Valley

Authorities allege man sexually assaulted sisters

Police said attacks happened last summer

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 04:17 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 04:17 PM EDT

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing sex assault charges for allegedly attacking two sisters over a roughly three-month period last summer in Salisbury Township.

Authorities charged Daniel A. Santiago with aggravated indecent assault of a child and related offenses in connection with the alleged assaults that occurred between roughly June 1 and September 1 of last year. District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned the 30-year-old Thursday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000.

Authorities said the girls’ mother reported the alleged sexual assaults to township police in April. The victims and their mother were known to Santiago.

During an interview with a child specialist, one of the victims reported that the assaults began as she neared the end of eighth grade, according to court records. In the first incident, Santiago allegedly asked the girl to give her a massage before touching her inappropriately, according to records.

The victim alleges that Santiago continued to touch her inappropriately and forced her to perform a sex act. He also allegedly masturbated in front of the girl. The victim told investigators that he threatened her not to tell anyone.

The second victim reported that Santiago sexually assaulted her on one occasion during the same period the he was assaulting the other victim.

Authorities charged Santiago with two felony counts each of corruption of minors and aggravated indecent assault and a single felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 16 and indecent assault of a person younger than 13.

Santiago failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:28 PM

  • WSW 13 mph
  • 34°
  • 44%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

VIDEO: Forks Township reindeer farm closes for business

VIDEO: Forks Township reindeer farm closes for business

IronPigs quest for a Governors Cup begins tonight

IronPigs quest for a Governors Cup begins tonight

Furry Friends

Furry Friends

Allentown School District works to keep students cool
69 News

Allentown School District works to keep students cool

Unoccupied box truck strikes Cetronia ambulance in Whitehall
69 News

Unoccupied box truck strikes Cetronia ambulance in Whitehall

Drowsy driver charged in fatal June 2017 wreck in Lehigh Township
69 News

Drowsy driver charged in fatal June 2017 wreck in Lehigh Township

Allentown woman charged in assault on family member

Allentown woman charged in assault on family member

Wind Gap man charged after alleged assault caught on video

Wind Gap man charged after alleged assault caught on video

Passenger allegedly causes wreck, tells driver he'll 'piece her up'
69 News

Passenger allegedly causes wreck, tells driver he'll 'piece her up'

Casino visitor allegedly relieves himself on the gaming floor

Casino visitor allegedly relieves himself on the gaming floor

Bethlehem City Council OKs golf course debt

Bethlehem City Council OKs golf course debt

Whitehall Township Commissioners consider zoning revision to encourage multi-family housing
69 News

Whitehall Township Commissioners consider zoning revision to encourage multi-family housing

Woman sues Moravian College after alleged rape

Woman sues Moravian College after alleged rape

Bethlehem man facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness

Bethlehem man facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness

Developer proposes plans for mid-rise building in Easton's West Ward

Developer proposes plans for mid-rise building in Easton's West Ward

Dogs hit the pool for 'Doggy Dip Day'

Dogs hit the pool for 'Doggy Dip Day'

VIDEO: Dogs hit the pool for 'Doggy Dip Day'

VIDEO: Dogs hit the pool for 'Doggy Dip Day'

VIDEO: Developer proposes plans for mid-rise building in Easton's West Ward

VIDEO: Developer proposes plans for mid-rise building in Easton's West Ward

Easy Eats: Poutine with a spin

Easy Eats: Poutine with a spin

Easy Eats: Poutine

Easy Eats: Poutine

P'burg man allegedly assaults woman in car, breaking passenger window
69 News

P'burg man allegedly assaults woman in car, breaking passenger window

VIDEO: Mold continues to affect first week back to school for area districts

VIDEO: Mold continues to affect first week back to school for area districts

Mold continues to affect students returning to school at area districts

Mold continues to affect students returning to school at area districts

Police allege 18-year-old holds teenage girl hostage in van, messages family

Police allege 18-year-old holds teenage girl hostage in van, messages family

Center Valley man charged for violently shaking baby

Center Valley man charged for violently shaking baby

Ex-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski scheduled to be sentenced in October
69 News

Ex-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski scheduled to be sentenced in October

Police allege Berks man tried to grab officer's gun at PPL Center concert

Police allege Berks man tried to grab officer's gun at PPL Center concert

Coroner IDs tractor-trailer driver fatally hit on Route 33

Coroner IDs tractor-trailer driver fatally hit on Route 33

Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown

Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown

Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years

Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years

Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep

Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep

I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer
69 News

I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer

History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928

History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928

VIDEO: History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928

VIDEO: History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928

Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

VIDEO: Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

VIDEO: Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

VIDEO: Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

VIDEO: Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

Tractor trailer overturns, I-78 eastbound closed
69 News

Tractor trailer overturns, I-78 eastbound closed

Soon-to-be mom has labor of love on Labor Day
69 News

Soon-to-be mom has labor of love on Labor Day

VIDEO: Many laboring on Labor Day at St. Luke's Hospital
69 News

VIDEO: Many laboring on Labor Day at St. Luke's Hospital

Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

VIDEO: Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

VIDEO: Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

VIDEO: Positive Parenting: Having 'The Talk'

VIDEO: Positive Parenting: Having 'The Talk'

Catasauqua police department seeks funds for K9 Zora
Catasauqua Police Department

Catasauqua police department seeks funds for K9 Zora

Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley

Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley

Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive

Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive

Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township
69 News

Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township

Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school