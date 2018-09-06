Authorities allege man sexually assaulted sisters
Police said attacks happened last summer
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing sex assault charges for allegedly attacking two sisters over a roughly three-month period last summer in Salisbury Township.
Authorities charged Daniel A. Santiago with aggravated indecent assault of a child and related offenses in connection with the alleged assaults that occurred between roughly June 1 and September 1 of last year. District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned the 30-year-old Thursday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000.
Authorities said the girls’ mother reported the alleged sexual assaults to township police in April. The victims and their mother were known to Santiago.
During an interview with a child specialist, one of the victims reported that the assaults began as she neared the end of eighth grade, according to court records. In the first incident, Santiago allegedly asked the girl to give her a massage before touching her inappropriately, according to records.
The victim alleges that Santiago continued to touch her inappropriately and forced her to perform a sex act. He also allegedly masturbated in front of the girl. The victim told investigators that he threatened her not to tell anyone.
The second victim reported that Santiago sexually assaulted her on one occasion during the same period the he was assaulting the other victim.
Authorities charged Santiago with two felony counts each of corruption of minors and aggravated indecent assault and a single felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 16 and indecent assault of a person younger than 13.
Santiago failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.
Lehigh Valley News
