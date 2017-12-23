Authorities: Person shot in Bethlehem Township standoff

VIDEO: 1 shot in Bethlehem Twp. standoff

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities have confirmed a person was shot in the standoff that is still continuing in Bethlehem Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Emergency Response Team is on the scene and have a home in the 1500 block of Dennis Street surrounded.

A body has been seen lying in the yard of the house on Dennis street.

The standoff began around 2 p.m. Friday and police are still experiencing active automatic gunfire. A shelter warning is in place for area residents as officials have listed the location as Dennis Street between Wilson and Lehigh Avenues.

Multiple units are on scene from police departments to firefighters. Neighbors are uneasy and Jared Hann says he hasn't ever seen anything like this.

"This is crazy; right next to my house and it's like, how can this happen around here?" he said.

Some neighbors still cannot get to their homes as police have the area completely blocked off with cones and barricades.

Follow 69 News for the latest updates to this developing story.