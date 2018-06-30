Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.

Thinkstock

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - A Bangor man died Friday as a result of a motorcycle crash with a tractor-trailer.

The Lehigh County Coroner's office says Ronald Kieran, 33, was operating a motorcycle shortly before 6 a.m. when he collided with a tractor-trailer in front of 870 Route 57 in Greenwich Township, Warren County, New Jersey.

Kieran was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. Friday at St. Luke's Hospital -- Bethlehem. His death was due to multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

An investigation is being conducted by the Greenwich Township Police Department and the Lehigh County Coroner's office.