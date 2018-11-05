Behind the Ballot: Double District Voting

Lehigh Valley congressional candidates Democrat Susan Wild, Republican Marty Nothstein and Libertarian Tim Silfies, could win and lose on Election Day.

"My plan is to win both districts," 7th Congressional district Democratic candidate Wild said.

" it's up to the voters, it's not up to me. Ultimately, we want to win both," Nothstein added.

"The new 7th is a much more politically competitive district than the old 15th," said political pundit Chris Borick.

Two races in one. It's due to a special election after Charlie Dent stepped down. His old 15th District seat is open until the end of the year and the newly drawn 7th District will start its two-year term in January.

Depending on where you live, both races could be on your midterm ballot. Dubbed the I-78 corridor district, the 15th covers all of Lehigh County and parts of Northampton, Berks, Lebanon and Dauphin counties. The newly created 7th district includes all Lehigh, Northampton and southern Monroe counties.

"It's really important for folks in the Lehigh Valley to think, that it depends where you live in the valley, if you'll be voting on two races or only one," Borick said.

Borick says all voters in Lehigh County should be prepared to see the candidates twice on the ballot.

"If you are living in Lehigh County, like Allentown or Whitehall Township, you will be voting in two elections," Borick added.

But if you live in parts of northeastern Northampton County, like Easton and Nazareth, which are part of the old 17th District, you'll only be voting for the new 7th District race.

There is also a special election Pat Meehan's seat. The old 7th Congressional district which included Berks County. This is the district notorious for looking like Goofy kicking Donald Duck.

It was a key example of why the Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrew the maps the to make them less partisan.