Behind the Ballot: Election Analysis
The midterms are over and both parties can claim they did well.
Democrats won the House of Representatives, took seven governors' seats and added 323 state legislative seats. But Republicans gained ground in the Senate. Each now have their own advantage moving forward.
"I would call it a blue wave. It's just the size of the wave. It's not your gigantic tsunami, it's not your little ripple. It's a solid mid-size wave," said political pundit Chris Borick.
A wave that netted Democrats their largest gains in the House of Representatives since Watergate.
However Republicans held onto and expanded their lead in the Senate. Borick points out because one-third of the Senate is elected every two years Republicans had a built-in advantage.
"If you look at the map, those are solid Trump-leaning states," said Borick.
Democrats did pick up 323 state legislative seats nationwide. Pennsylvania flipped five of 18 state Senate seats and picked up 14 seats in the state House. However in the Lehigh Valley, Republicans won every contested local race.
This despite big statewide Democratic wins by Tom Wolf, Bob Casey and a congressional win by Susan Wild.
Northampton County Democratic Chair Matthew Munsey took a deep dive inside the voting data. He found it's as simple as looking at the voting map.
"Tells me those districts are not good for Democrats," said Munsey.
Munsey attributes it to gerrymandering. While the state Supreme Court redrew congressional districts, state districts drawn up by Republicans stayed in place. Munsey says coupled with established incumbents, it was a tough challenge for local Democrats.
"They have the name recognition. People see them, they know they help out people in the community with the issues people bring to them," said Munsey.
In 2020 the new census will be taken and the maps will be redrawn. As it stands now whichever party has majority rule within the state draws the voting maps, with the governor having veto power.
Nationally, Senate Republicans remain in control of confirmation processes. This includes judicial nominees and those appointed to the Supreme Court.
Democrats controlling the House of Representatives have control of which bills make it through and subpoena and investigative powers.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
As opposed to the notable 11.3 percent increase in 2018, Salisbury Township's budget for next year calls for no tax increase. The document will be available for public inspection Nov. 9, both online and at the municipality's office.Read More »
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Students come together to present birthday gift to classmate
- Foster kids in need of winter coats
- Lafayette College dorm plan gets preliminary approval
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
Latest From The Newsroom
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Quakertown School Board ponders meeting changes
- Man in custody after crashing into Douglass Township home
- Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
- No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
- Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Solid quarter reported by EnerSys
- New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents