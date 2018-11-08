Behind the Ballot: Election Analysis

The midterms are over and both parties can claim they did well.

Democrats won the House of Representatives, took seven governors' seats and added 323 state legislative seats. But Republicans gained ground in the Senate. Each now have their own advantage moving forward.

"I would call it a blue wave. It's just the size of the wave. It's not your gigantic tsunami, it's not your little ripple. It's a solid mid-size wave," said political pundit Chris Borick.

A wave that netted Democrats their largest gains in the House of Representatives since Watergate.

However Republicans held onto and expanded their lead in the Senate. Borick points out because one-third of the Senate is elected every two years Republicans had a built-in advantage.

"If you look at the map, those are solid Trump-leaning states," said Borick.

Democrats did pick up 323 state legislative seats nationwide. Pennsylvania flipped five of 18 state Senate seats and picked up 14 seats in the state House. However in the Lehigh Valley, Republicans won every contested local race.

This despite big statewide Democratic wins by Tom Wolf, Bob Casey and a congressional win by Susan Wild.

Northampton County Democratic Chair Matthew Munsey took a deep dive inside the voting data. He found it's as simple as looking at the voting map.

"Tells me those districts are not good for Democrats," said Munsey.

Munsey attributes it to gerrymandering. While the state Supreme Court redrew congressional districts, state districts drawn up by Republicans stayed in place. Munsey says coupled with established incumbents, it was a tough challenge for local Democrats.

"They have the name recognition. People see them, they know they help out people in the community with the issues people bring to them," said Munsey.

In 2020 the new census will be taken and the maps will be redrawn. As it stands now whichever party has majority rule within the state draws the voting maps, with the governor having veto power.

Nationally, Senate Republicans remain in control of confirmation processes. This includes judicial nominees and those appointed to the Supreme Court.

Democrats controlling the House of Representatives have control of which bills make it through and subpoena and investigative powers.