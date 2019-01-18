Berks pair leads police on chase that ends in Lower Macungie field

69 News

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A wanted Berks County pair led state police on an chase Thursday afternoon that ended in a field in Lower Macungie Township.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Nickolas T. Utsch and Amelia A. McCarty with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and related charges after they ditched a stolen car in a field off Spring Creek Road near Trexlertown Road. District Judge Wayne Maura arraigned the 21-year-old Utsch, setting bail at $100,000. The judge set bail at $25,000 for the 24-year-old McCarty.

State police said a stolen gold Lincoln MKZ was reported to have stopped in the parking lot of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 1249 Trexlertown Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The Kutztown Police Department reported the car stolen on Jan. 6.

Police also learned that Utsch was behind the wheel and that McCarty was his passenger, according to court records.

When a state trooper pulled into the church parking lot, Utsch drove between several trees and signs to avoid capture and led police on high-speed chase east on Church Lane Road. Police said the three-mile chase included several traffic violations, and Utsch driving 88 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Utsch eventually drove into a field off Spring Creek Road, where he and McCarty tried unsuccessfully to outrun troopers.

Authorities said they found methamphetamine in the bush near the car, meth and drug paraphernalia in McCarty’s purse and drug paraphernalia in the car. Utsch allegedly admitted that he used meth about 45 minutes before the chase.

Police discovered an outstanding arrest warrant for McCarty, but the criminal complaint doesn’t note the charges. Court records show a handful of previous DUI and drug arrests for McCarty.

There are two outstanding arrest warrants out of Berks County for Utsch, who faces drug, harassment and terroristic threat charges.

On Thursday, police charged McCarty, of Longswamp Township, and Utsch, of Kutztown, with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and drug possession. Utsch also faces DUI, reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding charges and various traffic offenses.

Neither posted bail. They were sent to Lehigh County Jail to await preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 24.