Bethlehem aims to upgrade Christmas decorations

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 06:44 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem prides itself on being the Christmas City, but some are worried the decorations may be out of touch.

The city is hosting a public meeting next week along with a consultant they've hired in preparation for a multi-year plan to reinvigorate the holiday spirit.

City of Bethlehem officials say the holiday season is "a major economic driver of the city's economy."

Even though they anticipate expensive renovations, they say it's worth it.

"Christkindlmarkt had 89,000 people in 2017 alone," Allyson Lehr, Bethlehem's Housing & Community Development Planner, said.

"We're welcoming that amount of people into the city each year. We need to make a really good first impression," he said.

Officials are looking to upgrade to the overall decor and lighting over the next five years.

"Which could be everything from the trees that you see on the poles to the trees that you see, the static trees around on Payrow Plaza," Lehr said.

The city has contracted David Weiner Design to create a proposal. Weiner typically works with music festivals, but has experience with Christmas and large-scale installation.

He's got already got some ideas on how to beautify Bethlehem.

"There is something about nostalgia and something about the history of Bethlehem and its history with Christmas and Christmas decor and the way it draws people to the city that's something that we want to explore," Weiner said in a phone interview.

Lehr is impressed with the designer's direction so far.

"He's found historical postcards from Bethlehem, actually in a Boston library, watercolor postcards and it depicts the city at Christmas," Lehr said. "He's looking at those and seeing what elements were used and trying to draw on that."

Officials are hoping Weiner can find a theme to tie in the entire city while accentuating its uniqueness.

"We have very different feels on both sides of the river. This is the very traditional historic Moravian District and the south side's a little arts district, a little funkier and interesting so there's a way to have a cohesive identity through the city but yet bring out the two distinct feels," Lehr said.

Lehr says the city is paying for all this with a grant from Northampton County along with private donation and money from the general fund.

Next week's meeting will take place Tuesday night at Banana Factory from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

