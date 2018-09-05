Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem City Council OKs golf course debt

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 12:10 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 12:10 AM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council approved borrowing $1.785 million to fund capital improvements for the Bethlehem Golf Club during Tuesday night's meeting. The vote was 5-2, with Councilwomen Paige Van Wirt and Olga Negron casting dissenting votes.

The legislation was approved on first reading, and will receive a second and final reading Sept. 18.

In voting to approve the measure, Councilman Bryan Callahan said the plan to upgrade the 62-year-old course and keep it under city day-to-day management "was a great plan." This was a change in philosophy for the councilman. Initially Callahan said he was in favor of leasing the course's operation to a third party. However, he changed his mind due to the diligent work of the Donchez administration and "did a 180" on it.

He praised the city's business administrator, Eric Evans, for his vision to develop the plan, and for the city's unions who were willing to "make concessions" resulting in lowering expenditures for the course. He also applauded the administration for presenting realistic financial figures and projections "that were not fudged."

"I really think the taxpayers are going to benefit from this," Callahan said.

The course has been failing to hit par financially for a decade, losing money for 10 straight years. However, President Adam Waldron said the administration had "fixed the expenditure side of it" by reducing the number of full-time employees at the course. He said it was in the process of making the improvements to address the revenue side of the equation.

Letting city assets atrophy usually results in a significant expenditure, Waldron reasoned, and he said it was the case with the course, which had not been adequately updated for years.

"(The financing) is the clearest path out," he said.

Councilman J. William Reynolds said that "structural changes" made at the course by reducing city manpower to more adequately reflect the situation and a sterling renegotiation of the city's contract with the Clubhouse Grille – which was also approved Tuesday night – resulted in additional revenue for the city.

"I am confident a new management structure and labor structure will enable the golf course to pay off debt structure moving forward," Reynolds said.

In voting against the measure, Van Wirt was not convinced the course was done bogeying.

"I think a lease is still the best way to go," she said in opposition.

Van Wirt added that she "did not see a real firm business plan" in the administration's proposal. She said it would cost the city $2.5 million after interest was added to the loan. Finally, she said she could not support the measure when community pools are being closed.

Negron said she was a little hesitant to support the plan and "wished the request had come to council next year."

During last week's committee meeting on the course, Evans said the capital improvements would be structural and would commence with taking down a total of 161 trees for the health of the golf course. It would then move to creating improved bunkers, greens, cartways, wider fairways, a pavilion, new restrooms, and a new irrigation system.

The city will borrow the $1.785 million from Penn Community Bank at an interest rate of 3.5 percent. The rate is fixed for the life of the loan, which is 20 years.

Originally the financial firm handling the transaction – Public Financial Management, Inc. – suggested the city issue bond debt as the terms were more favorable. However, after negotiating with Penn Community, the bank lowered their rate, making it a more attractive option.

Fireworks

The legislative body approved establishing a new article to the city's code regarding consumer fireworks. The vote was 7-0.

The bill places restrictions on several aspects of consumer firework usage in the city and was done in large part to complaints from several city residents over the Fourth of July weekend.

Last year, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania approved the use of consumer fireworks.

The bill approved Tuesday night prohibits consumer fireworks from being discharged from 11 p.m. through 7 a.m. During a debate, members of council discussed extending the timelines, but could not reach a consensus as to the actual times.

After several minutes of debate, council decided to legally review what the most stringent times could be without violating the state law. Those times will then be included in the second and final reading of the bill, scheduled for Sept. 18.

Other news

In other news, several residents spoke at length during a public comments session about the status of the city's short-term rental ordinance. Those who addressed council maintained the city was not aggressively enforcing the legislation.

City officials responded by noting the recent developments in a court challenge that is questioning the legality of the ordinance. The city also maintained their code enforcement department has limited resources and several responsibilities besides this one responsibility.

