Bethlehem City Council stands up for public education funding

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Saying it provides a "great equalizer" to the unfairness of wealth distribution, Bethlehem City Council approved a resolution urging the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to change how it funds public education. The vote during council's Tuesday night meeting was 7-0.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilman J. William Reynolds, urges the state House and Senate to pass legislation to fully implement what is called the Basic Education Formula, or Fair Funding Formula. The formula, signed into law in 2016 by Gov. Tom Wolf, utilizes various factors to ascertain how much money each public school system will receive. Those factors include the percentage of students living in poverty, the current level of district taxation, the number of English language learners and the financial impact of charter schools.

The Bethlehem Area School District says it is not receiving what is due to it under the formula, Reynolds said. His resolution cited comments from BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy, who maintains the district is receiving about $23 million less per year than the Basic Education Formula stipulates. During 2018, less than 10 percent of Pennsylvania's total education budget was actually distributed to schools districts based on the application of the funding formula, according to Reynolds' resolution.

"Public education is supposed to be the great equalizer," Reynolds said to garner support for the resolution.

Reynolds said the funding formula "was not a Democratic or an urban" formula, but was developed by a bipartisan state Basic Education Funding Commission.

"Our school district has done a hell of a job," Councilman Bryan Callahan said.

Lobbying for the resolution were BASD President Michael Faccinetto and Director Karen Beck Pooley.

Both said the measure was vital in supporting public education, particularly for the district.

"We really are stupendous," Beck Pooley said in her assessment of BASD.

Other news

The owner of the Sultana Hookah Lounge, located at 3 E. Third St., told the council his professional and personal life has suffered due to inebriated individuals milling around his establishment. He said those individuals patronize another nearby lounge, called the H2O Hookah Lounge. The Sultana owner, who did not state his name in public, told City Council he typically spends the night at the lounge on Friday and Saturday nights because he has to monitor the situation and protect his business from the nefarious activity in the streets. He told the council he often stays until about 5 a.m., until things calm down. He said he has lost employees and customers because of the fracas.

If this continues, the man told the council, he'll leave town.

President Adam Waldron told the man to speak with Police Chief Mark DiLuzio who was in attendance during Tuesday night's meeting.

In other news, the council approved 10 reappointments to various boards and commissions. Those reappointments included:

– Mark Jobes to the Bethlehem Revitalization and Improvement Authority

– Lynn Collins Cunningham to the Bethlehem Parking Authority

– Terry Novatnack to the zoning hearing board