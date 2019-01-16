Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem City Council stands up for public education funding

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 12:15 AM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 04:45 AM EST

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Saying it provides a "great equalizer" to the unfairness of wealth distribution, Bethlehem City Council approved a resolution urging the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to change how it funds public education. The vote during council's Tuesday night meeting was 7-0.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilman J. William Reynolds, urges the state House and Senate to pass legislation to fully implement what is called the Basic Education Formula, or Fair Funding Formula. The formula, signed into law in 2016 by Gov. Tom Wolf, utilizes various factors to ascertain how much money each public school system will receive. Those factors include the percentage of students living in poverty, the current level of district taxation, the number of English language learners and the financial impact of charter schools.

The Bethlehem Area School District says it is not receiving what is due to it under the formula, Reynolds said. His resolution cited comments from BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy, who maintains the district is receiving about $23 million less per year than the Basic Education Formula stipulates. During 2018, less than 10 percent of Pennsylvania's total education budget was actually distributed to schools districts based on the application of the funding formula, according to Reynolds' resolution.

"Public education is supposed to be the great equalizer," Reynolds said to garner support for the resolution.

Reynolds said the funding formula "was not a Democratic or an urban" formula, but was developed by a bipartisan state Basic Education Funding Commission.

"Our school district has done a hell of a job," Councilman Bryan Callahan said.

Lobbying for the resolution were BASD President Michael Faccinetto and Director Karen Beck Pooley.

Both said the measure was vital in supporting public education, particularly for the district.

"We really are stupendous," Beck Pooley said in her assessment of BASD.

Other news

The owner of the Sultana Hookah Lounge, located at 3 E. Third St., told the council his professional and personal life has suffered due to inebriated individuals milling around his establishment. He said those individuals patronize another nearby lounge, called the H2O Hookah Lounge. The Sultana owner, who did not state his name in public, told City Council he typically spends the night at the lounge on Friday and Saturday nights because he has to monitor the situation and protect his business from the nefarious activity in the streets. He told the council he often stays until about 5 a.m., until things calm down. He said he has lost employees and customers because of the fracas.

If this continues, the man told the council, he'll leave town.

President Adam Waldron told the man to speak with Police Chief Mark DiLuzio who was in attendance during Tuesday night's meeting.

In other news, the council approved 10 reappointments to various boards and commissions. Those reappointments included:

Mark Jobes to the Bethlehem Revitalization and Improvement Authority

Lynn Collins Cunningham to the Bethlehem Parking Authority

Terry Novatnack to the zoning hearing board

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:55 AM

  • 0 mph
  • -6°
  • 78%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council

Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council

Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?
69 News

Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?

Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital

Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital

LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety

LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety

LVIA First Aid Kits

LVIA First Aid Kits

New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
69 News

New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

Plea deal possible in Northampton County animal cruelty case

Plea deal possible in Northampton County animal cruelty case

VIDEO Possible Plea Deal in Animal Cruelty Case

VIDEO Possible Plea Deal in Animal Cruelty Case

LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand

LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand

TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations

TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations

Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital

Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital

TV series credited with spike in thrift shop donations

TV series credited with spike in thrift shop donations

LVEDC seeks to help Valley businesses expand

LVEDC seeks to help Valley businesses expand

VIDEO Developer Nat Hyman Wants to Buy Former Allentown State Hospital

VIDEO Developer Nat Hyman Wants to Buy Former Allentown State Hospital

Drug raid of teen suspect turns up stolen gun, heroin, cocaine, police say

Drug raid of teen suspect turns up stolen gun, heroin, cocaine, police say

Wanted man can't outrun the long arm of the law

Wanted man can't outrun the long arm of the law

2019 Northampton County hotel tax grant awards announced
69 News

2019 Northampton County hotel tax grant awards announced

$25,000 Wells Fargo grant to help more than 1,000 Bethlehem school students
69 News

$25,000 Wells Fargo grant to help more than 1,000 Bethlehem school students

Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave
MGN Image

Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave

The Kindness Project supports local foster families

The Kindness Project supports local foster families

Wanted man allegedly assaults arresting officer
69 News

Wanted man allegedly assaults arresting officer

Lehigh County to take over management of Cedarbrook nursing home
69 News

Lehigh County to take over management of Cedarbrook nursing home

Phantoms fall short on the road in Hershey 5-4

Phantoms fall short on the road in Hershey 5-4

Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

VIDEO Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

VIDEO Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season

Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season

VIDEO Easton Winter Mart Opens for 8th Season

VIDEO Easton Winter Mart Opens for 8th Season

5 years after deadly hit-and-run, police continue searching for leads

5 years after deadly hit-and-run, police continue searching for leads

VIDEO State Police Continue to Seek Leads 5 Years after Deadly Hit and Run

VIDEO State Police Continue to Seek Leads 5 Years after Deadly Hit and Run

Bethlehem police warn residents of phone scam

Bethlehem police warn residents of phone scam

Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem

Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem

VIDEO Party Bus Stolen from Bethlehem Lounge

VIDEO Party Bus Stolen from Bethlehem Lounge

VIDEO Phone Scammer Pretends to be Bethlehem Police

VIDEO Phone Scammer Pretends to be Bethlehem Police

Allentown head-on crash sends wheel, debris flying onto street

Allentown head-on crash sends wheel, debris flying onto street

Car goes up in flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

Car goes up in flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

VIDEO Car Goes up in Flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

VIDEO Car Goes up in Flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

LV Habitat for Humanity dedicates 120th home

LV Habitat for Humanity dedicates 120th home

VIDEO Allentown Head-On Crash Sends Wheel, Debris into Street

VIDEO Allentown Head-On Crash Sends Wheel, Debris into Street

VIDEO LV Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30th Anniversary by Dedicating 120th Home

VIDEO LV Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30th Anniversary by Dedicating 120th Home

Shelter in place lifted in Bethlehem Township neighborhood after police incident
69 News

Shelter in place lifted in Bethlehem Township neighborhood after police incident

Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call

Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call

DUI suspect told police acne medication got her drunk faster
Pixabay

DUI suspect told police acne medication got her drunk faster

Former Allentown Cadets director issues statement claiming innocence

Former Allentown Cadets director issues statement claiming innocence

Police say Bethlehem drug bust turns up Fentanyl, hundreds of packs of heroin
69 News

Police say Bethlehem drug bust turns up Fentanyl, hundreds of packs of heroin

Former Whitehall cop to run for magisterial district justice

Former Whitehall cop to run for magisterial district justice

Attorney Nuria DiLuzio to run for Northampton County DA

Attorney Nuria DiLuzio to run for Northampton County DA

$40 alleged drug deal lands woman in prison on $100K bail

$40 alleged drug deal lands woman in prison on $100K bail

Accused preschool burglar now an alleged fire starter
Ichigo121212 / pixabay.com

Accused preschool burglar now an alleged fire starter