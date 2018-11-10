Bethlehem looking at possible property tax hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is looking at a possible property tax hike.
Mayor Bob Donchez's 2019 budget proposal calls for a 3.8 percent property tax increase.
That would amount to about $68 on a home assessed at $100,000.
The mayor says the increase is needed to cover a jump in fixed expenses, most notably a more than $2 million increase in pension payments.
His budget proposal now heads to City Council for consideration.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Emmaus High School in final push to open Monday after flooding
While the cleanup efforts continue, Parkland school bus drivers have donated food as well as school supplies to students whose belongings got damaged when their lockers got flooded.Read More »
- Bethlehem looking at possible property tax hike
- Over 1,000 coats collected to warm those in need
- Third person identified in fatal accident
- Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans
- First-ever Latin Restaurant Week begins
- FedEx opens megahub in time for holidays
Latest From The Newsroom
- Emmaus High School in final push to open Monday after flooding
- Bright but brisk weekend with below normal temperatures
- Bethlehem looking at possible property tax hike
- Firefighters battle blaze at row home in Reading
- Over 1,000 coats collected to warm those in need
- Reading police searching for woman in connection with shooting
- Berks County Humane Society offering "free pets for vets"
- Teammate provides strength, motivation to Berks Catholic Saints
- Man faces charges for allegedly taking 'upskirt' photos of women
- New Jersey dancer to be part of The Nutcracker performance