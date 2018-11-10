Bethlehem looking at possible property tax hike

5. Finance

5. Finance

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is looking at a possible property tax hike.

Mayor Bob Donchez's 2019 budget proposal calls for a 3.8 percent property tax increase.

That would amount to about $68 on a home assessed at $100,000.

The mayor says the increase is needed to cover a jump in fixed expenses, most notably a more than $2 million increase in pension payments.

His budget proposal now heads to City Council for consideration.