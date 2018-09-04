Bethlehem man facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in his vehicle.

According to a release from Bethlehem police, Pedro Alvira Lopez, 27, of Bethlehem called another male who was walking in the area of East Morton Street and Taylor Street over to his vehicle. Lopez then allegedly exposed himself to the male and started masturbating.

Police located the vehicle and the victim identified Lopez.

During the police investigation, it was established that Lopez was involved in other incidents of indecent exposure on the Southside of Bethlehem around the Lehigh University area.

Those incidents ranged from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.

Police identified Lopez as the suspect who had exposed himself and masturbated to five other male victims he encountered walking.

Lopez is facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

On Sept. 4, charges were filed relative to all six cases and Lopez was committed to Northampton County Prison on $75,000 bail.