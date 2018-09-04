Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem man facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:56 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:56 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in his vehicle.

According to a release from Bethlehem police, Pedro Alvira Lopez, 27, of Bethlehem called another male who was walking in the area of East Morton Street and Taylor Street over to his vehicle. Lopez then allegedly exposed himself to the male and started masturbating. 

Police located the vehicle and the victim identified Lopez.

During the police investigation, it was established that Lopez was involved in other incidents of indecent exposure on the Southside of Bethlehem around the Lehigh University area. 

Those incidents ranged from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23. 

Police identified Lopez as the suspect who had exposed himself and masturbated to five other male victims he encountered walking.

Lopez is facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct. 

On Sept. 4, charges were filed relative to all six cases and Lopez was committed to Northampton County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:03 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 31°
  • 55%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years

Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years

Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep

Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep

I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer
69 News

I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer

History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928

History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928

VIDEO: History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928

VIDEO: History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928

Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

VIDEO: Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

VIDEO: Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

VIDEO: Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

VIDEO: Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

Tractor trailer overturns, I-78 eastbound closed
69 News

Tractor trailer overturns, I-78 eastbound closed

Soon-to-be mom has labor of love on Labor Day
69 News

Soon-to-be mom has labor of love on Labor Day

VIDEO: Many laboring on Labor Day at St. Luke's Hospital
69 News

VIDEO: Many laboring on Labor Day at St. Luke's Hospital

Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

VIDEO: Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

VIDEO: Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

VIDEO: Positive Parenting: Having 'The Talk'

VIDEO: Positive Parenting: Having 'The Talk'

Catasauqua police department seeks funds for K9 Zora
Catasauqua Police Department

Catasauqua police department seeks funds for K9 Zora

Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley

Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley

Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive

Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive

Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township
69 News

Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township

Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Steel FC fall at home, still sit in fifth place

Steel FC fall at home, still sit in fifth place

IronPigs fall short in Rochester

IronPigs fall short in Rochester

Unions, workers not forgetting origin of Labor Day

Unions, workers not forgetting origin of Labor Day

Easton police investigate shots fired incident near Saturday's shooting scene

Easton police investigate shots fired incident near Saturday's shooting scene

Water Street Bridge reopens after being closed for several hours Sunday
69 News

Water Street Bridge reopens after being closed for several hours Sunday

Great Allentown Fair hits homestretch

Great Allentown Fair hits homestretch

New K-9 training facility celebrates grand opening in Allentown

New K-9 training facility celebrates grand opening in Allentown

VIDEO: Great Allentown Fair Hits Homestretch

VIDEO: Great Allentown Fair Hits Homestretch

VIDEO: K9 Training Facility Opens in Allentown

VIDEO: K9 Training Facility Opens in Allentown

2 injured in East Allen Township crash

2 injured in East Allen Township crash

VIDEO: 2 Injured in East Allen Township Crash

VIDEO: 2 Injured in East Allen Township Crash

Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity

Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity

Easton PD Investigates shooting

Easton PD Investigates shooting

VIDEO: Easton shooting follow 9-1-18

VIDEO: Easton shooting follow 9-1-18

Lehigh Valley Zoo provides animal enrichment

Lehigh Valley Zoo provides animal enrichment

Lehigh Valley Zoo enrichment weekend

Lehigh Valley Zoo enrichment weekend

Police: Ex-trooper asked teen to undress during photo shoot

Police: Ex-trooper asked teen to undress during photo shoot

Man shot after fight breaks out in Easton

Man shot after fight breaks out in Easton

VIDEO: Easton Police Dispatched for Possible Shooting

VIDEO: Easton Police Dispatched for Possible Shooting

Off the Gridiron – Emmaus Hornet debuts new threads and some new moves
69 News

Off the Gridiron – Emmaus Hornet debuts new threads and some new moves

Bethlehem Township Police pay tribute to late military bomb dog
Bethlehem Township Police Department

Bethlehem Township Police pay tribute to late military bomb dog

Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown

Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown

VIDEO: Stanley Cup brought to Allentown

VIDEO: Stanley Cup brought to Allentown

Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting

Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting

VIDEO: Pennsylvanians can now apply for REAL IDs

VIDEO: Pennsylvanians can now apply for REAL IDs

Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison

Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison

VIDEO: Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison

VIDEO: Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison

Opening for Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton delayed

Opening for Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton delayed