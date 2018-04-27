Bethlehem man gets life in prison after opioid overdose death
The man accused of selling drugs on the dark web, which in return caused a woman to overdose, was sentenced Friday to life in federal prison.
The jury found Jeremy Achey, 43, of Bethlehem, guilty in late January of conspiracy to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance analogues.
Authorities said Achey operated under the name EtiKing and was one of the largest synthetic drug distributors on the "dark web."
Achey used U.S. mail to distribute thousands of packages containing numerous synthetic drugs to customers throughout the United States.
In February 2017, officials say Achey sold one gram of a synthetic analogue of fentanyl that killed a 24-year-old woman in Orlando, Florida.
