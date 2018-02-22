Bethlehem mayor says city is strong, keeps progressing

Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Mayor Bob Donchez says the state of Bethlehem is strong.

He says the city has stabilized its finances, made critical investments in equipment and took the time to plan a future.

He commended the city's public works department and the completion of several major infrastructure projects.

The revitalization of southside Bethlehem continues with progress, he said, and the northside also continues to progress with an expansion at Lehigh Valley Health Network and more.

However, the mayor says he still plans to strive for greater improvement over the next four years.

He's looking to increase the use of technology in managing the city, increasing its online presence and integrating technology into city programs.

In addition, he wants to focus on staff development and invest in the city's staff by conducting monthly seminars.

Mayor Donchez also mentioned strategies to fight blight in the city of Bethlehem. He says he's committed to "ensuring the stability of our neighborhoods." A blight inventory study is to be completed in April.

He commended Bethlehem and its commitment to support entrepreneurs and startup companies, saying he looks forward to the next great company that launches and grows in the city.

"I want to emphasize how it is our ability to work together with City Council that has

helped the city to prosper and to move forward. Much has been accomplished during my first

term, but there is much more to do and many more goals to achieve. I rely on our tremendous

community partnerships, and our outstanding residents to help with these goals," the mayor said in his State of the City address Thursday.