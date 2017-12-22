Bethlehem parking to improve with $1.5 million in funding

Image License Photo: Pixabay Image License

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Parking availability and pedestrian safety near Northampton Community College just received over a million in funding.

State Senator Lisa Boscola and State Rep. Steve Samuelson announced Gov. Tom Wolf approved $1.5 million in total funding for the Polk Street Garage and for a pedestrian bridge from the Fowler Family Southside Center to the garage.

"Bethlehem is growing fast, and with that growth comes the need for vital infrastructure," Samuelson said.

Boscola agreed and says that the garage will spur new development and new jobs.