Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 09:38 PM EST

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission split down the middle in a vote on an ordinance amendment that would potentially allow a West Market Street home to be converted to a financial services office at its Thursday meeting.

After roughly two-and-a-half hours of comments by residents and commission members, the board was split 2-2 on whether to recommend or deny the application by Morning Star Partners LLC to City Council.

Joy Cohen and Matt Malozi voted to deny the application, while Chairman Robert Melosky and Louis Stellato voted to recommend it.

The ordinance amendment would allow for a special exception for the conversion of single-family residences on corner lots within certain districts to office use. Another non-conforming retail or commercial use would need to already exist in combination with the residence, and the residence would need to be located in a medium or high density residential district.

Morning Star Partners LLC, a limited liability company at 2705 Bridle Path Place in Bethlehem, submitted the amendment so it could use a single-family home it owns as a financial services office. The group owns a lot extending from the 500 block of New Street to 2 W. Market St. The lot contains a single-family home, two apartment units and a mix of retail uses.

The part of the property on New Street is currently being used for retail purposes, while the property on 2 W. Market St. is residential. The retail uses are in the building that once housed the Moravian Brass Foundry, while the single-family home is in another building.

The current ordinance does not allow the single-family home to be on the same lot as the other retail uses.

The group had submitted zoning appeals to convert the single-family home to an office three times before but was unsuccessful.

The zoning hearing board had approved the third zoning appeal before the state Commonwealth Court overturned it in May 2018. The single-family home had been converted to a financial services office before the appeal was overturned.

The court had argued the single-family home could still be used as a home.

Jim Preston of Broughal & DeVito LLP, who represented the group, said the financial office does have a certificate of occupancy from before the appeal was overturned, so the office is not illegal.

In response to the Commonwealth Court’s opinion, Preston said the property was actually a mixed-use, not simply a single-family home.

To those who say the amendment is “spot-zoning” designed to single out one lot for the benefit of a property owner, Preston said citizens have the right to petition the government for a legislative change.

The proposed amendment does not change the zoning map at all, so it could not be considered spot-zoning, Preston said.

The amendment would not authorize an immediate conversion of the home to an office, but would simply allow the property owner to apply for a special exception, he said.

Kori Lannon with Morning Star Group said the company bought the lot in May 2014. The home has been restored to Historic Bethlehem standards, and the group regularly maintains the property, she said.

City director of planning and zoning Darlene Heller said in a letter to planning commission members that the proposal left unclear how other properties in the districts could be affected by the amendment.

“It is not the city’s practice to initiate text amendments that are written for specific, individual properties,” Heller said in the letter.

Individual properties seeking relief from the zoning ordinance could go to the city zoning hearing board, she said.

Heller said at Thursday’s meeting she did not take a position on the amendment.

Preston said the applicant would have no way of determining how other properties could be affected by the amendment.

Tim Stevens, an Allentown attorney who argued against the zoning appeals in court, said the amendment would alter the zoning map, since a residential property would now be used as a commercial space.

The amendment violates the city’s comprehensive plan, Preston said, because the commercial space would diminish the residential character of the neighborhood.

At least a dozen residents praised the owner for being a good neighbor and supporting other nearby businesses.

Small-business owner Vito Spinelli said the group had supported other businesses including his own and had donated to the community.

Dawn Benner, a resident in the historic district, said the property had been a “real plus” for Historic Bethlehem.

Mike Gausling said the property had “enhanced the value of the community.”

Not all residents were supportive.

Barbara Diamond said the amendment looked like a “blatant effort to circumvent the courts.” While Preston referred to the property as a mixed-use, the dwelling itself was a single-family home, she said.

Paige Van Wirt, who serves on Bethlehem Council, said the districts should remain residential, and a commercial use would weaken the neighborhood.

After everybody had their say, Cohen said she was concerned about how the amendment would affect other properties.

Malozi echoed Cohen, adding he was concerned about the amendment’s unintended consequences.

A public hearing on the ordinance amendment will be held on Nov. 20. Despite the mixed vote by the planning commission, City Council will hold a first reading on the ordinance as soon as December.

