Bethlehem police file more charges against alleged serial molester

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Investigators have filed additional charges against a Bethlehem man accused of being a serial child molester.

Bethlehem police on Tuesday charged Berto Vega-Pabon with two counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors in connection to a series of alleged assaults that took place in his Woodbine Street home in 2009. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned the 66-year-old Wednesday morning, setting bail in the latest case against Vega-Pabon at $50,000.

Police said the now 17-year-old victim reported on Monday that Vega-Pabon sexually assaulted her in 2009, when she was 8 years old, according to court records.

The victim alleges Vega-Pabon walked up behind her, gave her a bear hug and touched her in a sexual manner over her clothes, according to records. When she tried to get away, he would hold her tightly and allegedly continue touching her.

She accused Vega-Pabon of touching her inappropriately at least twice at his home in 2009.

In late December, authorities filed the first five sets of charges against Vega-Pabon that included two counts of child rape and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Other charges included indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors.

Police filed a sixth set of charges against him in early January. Vega-Pabon now faces 36 charges in all, including 14 felonies. He remains in Northampton County Prison, where he's been since his arrest after failing to post a collective $900,000 bail.

The Bethlehem Police Department in January released a photo of the accused and announced it is continuing its investigation. Anyone or any family members that had “unwanted contact” with Vega-Pabon is asked to contact Det. Moses Miller at mmiller@bethlehem-pa.gov or 610-997-7674.

In one other case, a now 21-year-old victim reported to police in December that Vega-Pabon sexually assaulted her several times in 2010 when she was 12 years old, according to court records.

The victim told authorities that she was in a laundry room when Vega-Pabon allegedly grabbed her and groped her over her clothing several times. She alleges he would also rub himself against her, refusing to let her leave the laundry room, according to records.

Days after hearing from that victim, investigators said another victim – a now 14-year-old girl – alleged that Vega-Pabon assaulted her in 2011 when she was 7 years old.

She alleged that Vega-Pabon made her sit on his lap, while she used his computer and touched her buttocks over her clothing. She told police that she tried to get off of his lap, but he held her tight and kept her from moving.

She told investigators that he also forced her to touch him.

Police charged Vega-Pabon with indecent assault and corruption of minors in those cases.

Vega-Pabon’s next court date is a series of preliminary hearings tenatively scheduled for Feb. 5.