Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem police file more charges against alleged serial molester

Berto Vega-Pabon accused of attacking 7 children

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 05:18 PM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 05:18 PM EST

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Investigators have filed additional charges against a Bethlehem man accused of being a serial child molester.

Bethlehem police on Tuesday charged Berto Vega-Pabon with two counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors in connection to a series of alleged assaults that took place in his Woodbine Street home in 2009. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned the 66-year-old Wednesday morning, setting bail in the latest case against Vega-Pabon at $50,000.

Police said the now 17-year-old victim reported on Monday that Vega-Pabon sexually assaulted her in 2009, when she was 8 years old, according to court records.

The victim alleges Vega-Pabon walked up behind her, gave her a bear hug and touched her in a sexual manner over her clothes, according to records. When she tried to get away, he would hold her tightly and allegedly continue touching her.

She accused Vega-Pabon of touching her inappropriately at least twice at his home in 2009.

In late December, authorities filed the first five sets of charges against Vega-Pabon that included two counts of child rape and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Other charges included indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors.

Police filed a sixth set of charges against him in early January. Vega-Pabon now faces 36 charges in all, including 14 felonies. He remains in Northampton County Prison, where he's been since his arrest after failing to post a collective $900,000 bail.

The Bethlehem Police Department in January released a photo of the accused and announced it is continuing its investigation. Anyone or any family members that had “unwanted contact” with Vega-Pabon is asked to contact Det. Moses Miller at mmiller@bethlehem-pa.gov or 610-997-7674.

In one other case, a now 21-year-old victim reported to police in December that Vega-Pabon sexually assaulted her several times in 2010 when she was 12 years old, according to court records.

The victim told authorities that she was in a laundry room when Vega-Pabon allegedly grabbed her and groped her over her clothing several times. She alleges he would also rub himself against her, refusing to let her leave the laundry room, according to records.

Days after hearing from that victim, investigators said another victim – a now 14-year-old girl – alleged that Vega-Pabon assaulted her in 2011 when she was 7 years old.

She alleged that Vega-Pabon made her sit on his lap, while she used his computer and touched her buttocks over her clothing. She told police that she tried to get off of his lap, but he held her tight and kept her from moving.

She told investigators that he also forced her to touch him.

Police charged Vega-Pabon with indecent assault and corruption of minors in those cases.

Vega-Pabon’s next court date is a series of preliminary hearings tenatively scheduled for Feb. 5.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:02 PM

  • W 8 mph
  • -1°
  • 57%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

VIDEO major development planned for Sands Casino site

VIDEO major development planned for Sands Casino site

Appeal filed in 10-year fight over Lower Milford quarry
69 News

Appeal filed in 10-year fight over Lower Milford quarry

Here Come The Mummies, tributes to Billy Joel and Eagles coming to SteelStacks
69 News

Here Come The Mummies, tributes to Billy Joel and Eagles coming to SteelStacks

Allentown warns of travel delays on Lehigh Street later this month
69 News

Allentown warns of travel delays on Lehigh Street later this month

Bethlehem museum offering free admission to workers affected by govt. shutdown

Bethlehem museum offering free admission to workers affected by govt. shutdown

Police officer files suit against Salisbury Township
istock

Police officer files suit against Salisbury Township

Whitehall Township commissioner announces bid for mayor

Whitehall Township commissioner announces bid for mayor

Indoor activities at the Banana Factory

Indoor activities at the Banana Factory

Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Allentown to Savannah

Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Allentown to Savannah

Police find $15K worth of 'Bull' heroin, Allentown man charged

Police find $15K worth of 'Bull' heroin, Allentown man charged

Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council

Airline captain to run for Northampton County Council

Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?
69 News

Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?

Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital

Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital

LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety

LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety

LVIA First Aid Kits

LVIA First Aid Kits

New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
69 News

New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

Plea deal possible in Northampton County animal cruelty case

Plea deal possible in Northampton County animal cruelty case

VIDEO Possible Plea Deal in Animal Cruelty Case

VIDEO Possible Plea Deal in Animal Cruelty Case

LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand

LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand

TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations

TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations

Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital

Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital

TV series credited with spike in thrift shop donations

TV series credited with spike in thrift shop donations

LVEDC seeks to help Valley businesses expand

LVEDC seeks to help Valley businesses expand

VIDEO Developer Nat Hyman Wants to Buy Former Allentown State Hospital

VIDEO Developer Nat Hyman Wants to Buy Former Allentown State Hospital

Drug raid of teen suspect turns up stolen gun, heroin, cocaine, police say

Drug raid of teen suspect turns up stolen gun, heroin, cocaine, police say

Wanted man can't outrun the long arm of the law

Wanted man can't outrun the long arm of the law

2019 Northampton County hotel tax grant awards announced
69 News

2019 Northampton County hotel tax grant awards announced

$25,000 Wells Fargo grant to help more than 1,000 Bethlehem school students
69 News

$25,000 Wells Fargo grant to help more than 1,000 Bethlehem school students

Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave
MGN Image

Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave

The Kindness Project supports local foster families

The Kindness Project supports local foster families

Wanted man allegedly assaults arresting officer
69 News

Wanted man allegedly assaults arresting officer

Lehigh County to take over management of Cedarbrook nursing home
69 News

Lehigh County to take over management of Cedarbrook nursing home

Phantoms fall short on the road in Hershey 5-4

Phantoms fall short on the road in Hershey 5-4

Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

VIDEO Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

VIDEO Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds

Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season

Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season

VIDEO Easton Winter Mart Opens for 8th Season

VIDEO Easton Winter Mart Opens for 8th Season

5 years after deadly hit-and-run, police continue searching for leads

5 years after deadly hit-and-run, police continue searching for leads

VIDEO State Police Continue to Seek Leads 5 Years after Deadly Hit and Run

VIDEO State Police Continue to Seek Leads 5 Years after Deadly Hit and Run

Bethlehem police warn residents of phone scam

Bethlehem police warn residents of phone scam

Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem

Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem

VIDEO Party Bus Stolen from Bethlehem Lounge

VIDEO Party Bus Stolen from Bethlehem Lounge

VIDEO Phone Scammer Pretends to be Bethlehem Police

VIDEO Phone Scammer Pretends to be Bethlehem Police

Allentown head-on crash sends wheel, debris flying onto street

Allentown head-on crash sends wheel, debris flying onto street

Car goes up in flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

Car goes up in flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

VIDEO Car Goes up in Flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

VIDEO Car Goes up in Flames on I-78 in Lehigh County

LV Habitat for Humanity dedicates 120th home

LV Habitat for Humanity dedicates 120th home

VIDEO Allentown Head-On Crash Sends Wheel, Debris into Street

VIDEO Allentown Head-On Crash Sends Wheel, Debris into Street