Some Bethlehem residents receive calls from someone claiming to be police

Jenny McCain/69News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department said Friday in a Facebook post it is getting reports of phone calls being placed to residents by someone pretending to be from the department.

Police said the call was originating from the phone number 610-862-4025. If people would call this number, they would receive ana answering message with a computerized female voice.

Police said the telephone number was not one associated with their department.

Any residents who receive a phone call or message from someone saying they are a Bethlehem police officer and think it might be a scam, please reach out to police by calling the non-emergency number, 610-865-7187.