Some Bethlehem residents receive calls from someone claiming to be police
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department said Friday in a Facebook post it is getting reports of phone calls being placed to residents by someone pretending to be from the department.
Police said the call was originating from the phone number 610-862-4025. If people would call this number, they would receive ana answering message with a computerized female voice.
Police said the telephone number was not one associated with their department.
Any residents who receive a phone call or message from someone saying they are a Bethlehem police officer and think it might be a scam, please reach out to police by calling the non-emergency number, 610-865-7187.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem
Bethlehem police said a bus had been stolen Thursday from the lot of the Revel Social Lounge and Restaurant on 217 Broadway.Read More »
- Some Bethlehem residents receive calls from someone claiming to be police
- History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva
- Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- DUI suspect told police acne medication got her drunk faster
- Former Allentown Cadets director issues statement claiming innocence
Latest From The Newsroom
- Light snow with minor accumulations Saturday night into Sunday morning
- Bear Creek Mountain reopens for skiing after warm, wet start to winter
- Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem
- 2 suspected of using fake money to buy gift cards in Berks County
- Some Bethlehem residents receive calls from someone claiming to be police
- Berks County Redner's debuts same-day delivery
- Krimpets or king cakes? Gov. Wolf makes Eagles bet with La. governor
- Schuylkill County chili cookoff to benefit volunteer fire department
- History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva
- Winterfest in Pottsville held Saturday