Bethlehem Township Police pay tribute to late military bomb dog
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Township Police announced the death of K-9 Hugo.
Hugo was recently diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer and did not respond to treatment, according to a Facebook post from Bethlehem Township police.
Hugo was a six-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix and was with the Bethlehem Police Department since 2015.
He previously was a military bomb dog who served and protected U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Law enforcement officer Bryan Tollinger was Hugo's partner.
LIVE: Washington D.C. John McCain Service
Funeral service for John McCain at Washington National Cathedral.
