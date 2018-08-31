Bethlehem Township Police pay tribute to late military bomb dog

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Township Police announced the death of K-9 Hugo.

Hugo was recently diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer and did not respond to treatment, according to a Facebook post from Bethlehem Township police.

Hugo was a six-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix and was with the Bethlehem Police Department since 2015.

He previously was a military bomb dog who served and protected U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Law enforcement officer Bryan Tollinger was Hugo's partner.