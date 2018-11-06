Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection

69 News

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township Commissioners reviewed a traffic study Monday night that sets a plan of action for a township intersection that some residents believe is unsafe.

The commissioners were presented with findings from the study conducted by The Pidcock Company, which examined traffic information at the intersection of Bethman and Church roads. With the study completed, the township is now able to make requests to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in an effort to make the intersection safer.

In their letter to Township Manager Doug Bruce, The Pidcock Company suggested that the township contact PennDOT to request a lowering of the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph on Bethman Road. It also suggested the township request an all-way stop control at the intersection. The board voted unanimously to proceed with drafting the letter to PennDOT.

Currently, there are only stops signs on Church Road. If PennDOT would give the go-ahead on additional stop controls, the intersection would feature four-way stop signs.

In the study, The Pidcock Company also suggests that the township direct property owners near the intersection to remove vegetation that could negatively impact sightlines at the intersection. The study specifically suggests that property owners remove “any tree or brush obstructions on the northwest and southwest corners” of the intersection.

Commissioner John Merhottein said the sightlines were what prompted him to seek the traffic study.

“I had asked the board to authorize a traffic study near Bethman and Church,” he said. “I was never comfortable with the sightlines there.”

According to the traffic study, there have been 11 automobile crashes at the intersection since Jan. 1, 2013. Nine of those crashes involved a driver who failed to yield while entering the intersection from a stop sign.

Following a traffic study on a township intersection, Bethlehem Township will be seeking approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to make changes at the intersection.