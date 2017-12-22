Big days ahead for postal workers during Christmas holiday

VIDEO: Postal workers extra busy...

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A deal with Amazon and the holiday rush have USPS mail carriers running all over the place, even on Sundays.

"We're busy...get home late, eat dinner late, wake up and do the same thing over again," said Brian Boyer, a USPS mail carrier. "Our parcels have exploded, we literally can't fit them in the truck."

Boyer says people will be delivering on Christmas Eve and priority and express mail will be delivered Christmas Day.

WFMZ's Jamie Stover has more on the holiday rush postal workers face.