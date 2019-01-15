Big plans for Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - New year, new owners and possibly a dramatic new look for Bethlehem's casino site.

The Alabama group that's buying the Sands Casino Resort has big plans for the property in south Bethlehem, plans which include a second hotel and possibly even a water park on old Bethlehem Steel land.

Wind Creek Hospitality is the buyer.

The group represents an American Indian tribe from Alabama. Their $1.3 billion deal purchase of the casino is set to close later this year.

