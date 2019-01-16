Bomb squad investigates after K-9 hits on cabinet in Lehigh Co. Courthouse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bomb squad was at the Lehigh County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

An explosive detection K-9 was doing a routine sweep of the building around 7:45 a.m. when it alerted its handler to a metal cabinet, said Lehigh County Sheriff Joe Hanna.

Per protocol, the sheriff's office, Allentown police, the fire department and the bomb squad were called to the building on Hamilton Street in Allentown to investigate.

The building was also evacuated.

After an investigation, the cabinet and building were deemed safe and everyone was back inside the courthouse a little before 11 a.m.

Investigators said they are still trying to figure out what the K-9 was picking up on.