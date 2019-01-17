Bounced check lands shopper in legal trouble
Police say he wrote Costco a bogus $26K check
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man is facing theft charges after using a bad check to purchase a nearly $26,000 diamond ring.
Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 26 were dispatched to the Costco in Lower Macungie Township to investigate a report of a customer passing a bad check. An assistant manager told authorities that Richard A. Falconio wrote a $25,969 check on Dec. 2 for a 2.67 carat diamond ring, according to court records.
About two weeks later, Wells Fargo Bank returned the check because there wasn’t enough money in the account to cover it. After several attempts to get him on the phone, Falconio finally told a manager that he’d be back on Dec. 24 with a certified check to cover the purchase.
He didn’t come back.
Police said video surveillance showed Falconio signing a check at the cash register, showing the cashier his driver’s license and walking out of the store with the ring.
The assistant manager said she left three additional messages for Falconio to no avail. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 11.
Police charged Falconio, of North Wales, with a felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of bad checks. District Judge Wayne Maura arraigned the 49-year-old late Tuesday night, releasing him on $15,000 unsecured bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 5.
