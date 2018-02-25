Broadway veteran launching children's chorus in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Broadway veteran is launching a children's chorus in Allentown.
Lynnie Godfrey held auditions Saturday at Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Godfrey's resume includes roles on Broadway, at the Kennedy Center, in television series and on film.
She says she was inspired to create the chorus after learning of the limited resources dedicated to the arts in Allentown schools.
More information about the free program can be found at the website lynniegodfrey.com.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Broadway veteran launching children's chorus in Allentown
Lynnie Godfrey held auditions Saturday at Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.Read More »
- Dieruff students perform at a-capella festival
- Young musicians show talents at Lehigh Valley Mall
- Lower Macungie fire causes heavy damage to attached garage
- Parkland schools to reopen Monday after bus garage fire
- Caught on camera: Domino's workers apprehend armed robbery suspect
- Indivisible Berks Holds Rally in Support of Unions in Preparation of Major Supreme Court Case
Latest From The Newsroom
- Rain finally wraps up early this afternoon
- Parkland schools to reopen Monday after bus garage fire
- Water main breaks in Reading, closes section of North Eighth Street
- Indivisible Berks Holds Rally in Support of Unions in Preparation of Major Supreme Court Case
- Fightin Phils Job Fair held at First Energy Stadium
- Reading group hosts Black History Month celebration
- Updated Broadway veteran launching children's chorus in Allentown
- HUD awards Puerto Rico $1.5 billion for hurricane recovery efforts
- Caught on camera: Domino's workers apprehend armed robbery suspect
- Dieruff students perform at a-capella festival