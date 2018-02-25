Broadway veteran launching children's chorus in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Broadway veteran is launching a children's chorus in Allentown.

Lynnie Godfrey held auditions Saturday at Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Godfrey's resume includes roles on Broadway, at the Kennedy Center, in television series and on film.

She says she was inspired to create the chorus after learning of the limited resources dedicated to the arts in Allentown schools.

More information about the free program can be found at the website lynniegodfrey.com.