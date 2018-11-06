Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Shoppers at a Northampton County Walmart can really say "the buck stops here."

This was the scene at the Walmart on Linden Street in Bethlehem Township Monday evening.

Video from a viewer captured the buck jumping around the front of the store and running through main entrance sliding doors.

A witness tells us the buck ran into a bathroom.

69 News is told the game commission was called in to get him out.

