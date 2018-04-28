Car chase ends in crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A high speed chase ended abruptly in Allentown Saturday.

Authorities said a silver Dodge Dakota led multiple police departments on the chase, including Allentown, Fountain Hill and Salisbury.

It came to an end around 12:30 a.m. when the truck smashed into a pole at the intersection of 12th and Menges Avenue.

Allentown Fire and EMS were called in.

No word yet on any injuries or arrests.