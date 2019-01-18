Car suddenly erupts into flame in Salisbury Township

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some quick thinking prevented a car fire in Lehigh County from becoming much, much worse.

Flames erupted around 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the trunk of a car in a parking lot off S. Cedar Crest Boulevard in Salisbury Township.

Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joshua Wells said the driver of the vehicle was on his way to the hospital when he noticed smoke in the back of his car.

The driver pulled over and before long the car was fully engulfed, according to the chief.

The fire chief added other drivers quickly moved their parked cars away and the fire was not able to spread.

Firefighters got the blaze under control and no one was hurt.

Chief Wells said preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by the batteries which are in the trunk in that model of vehicle.