Casino visitor allegedly relieves himself on the gaming floor

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 07:38 AM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lady Luck was not on the side of a Sands casino patron, who reportedly watched as a man urinated in a garbage can on the casino floor early Sunday morning.

Now Prabir N. Acharyya is facing charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness following his arrest outside the Bethlehem casino. District Judge Douglas Schlegel arraigned the 71-year-old Sunday, setting bail at $5,000.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem shortly before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a man urinating in a garbage can. Casino security reported that a man later identified as Acharyya just walked up to a garbage can next to a slot machine and began relieving himself, according to court records.

A patron told Acharyya that she’d be alerting security, prompting him to run away.

Security followed him outside to the bus depot and pointed him out to an arriving state trooper.

Acharyya told the trooper that he was homeless. Police identified him through a Washington state identification card. Court records also list him as being from Flushing, N.Y. Police asked that Acharyya be arraigned on the charges because he was homeless.

The judge allowed for 10 percent cash bail, if approved by pre-trial services. He also allowed for unsecured bail, if Acharyya can provide a verifiable address. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.

