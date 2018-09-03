Catasauqua police department seeks funds for K9 Zora
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The K9 Kop Project in Catasauqua is working with the community to raise funds for a K9 in need.
K9 Zora and her handler Officer Wiseman need a new insert where K9 Zora will rest while on duty inside the police vehicle.
The Catasauqua Police Department is looking for support from local businesses and citizens to raise $2,500 to help K9 Zora get the equipment she needs.
All donations received will help the Catasauqua Police Department and K9 Zora.
Donations can be made to their Go Fund Me page.
