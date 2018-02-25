Lehigh Valley

Caught on camera: Domino's workers apprehend armed robbery suspect

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 10:38 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 10:38 PM EST

Workers thwart armed robbery

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fifteen-year-old Domino's employee Alejandro Valderrama said he could tell from the moment the suspect, 36-year-old Jamar McMillon, came into the restaurant on East Susquenhanna Street that something was up.

 

"He seemed like a customer but a strange customer, said Valderrama. "He had his hoodie up tied to his face."

 

Alejandro said he asked McMillon for his order. The suspect then asked Alejandro about an item on the screen behind him. Surveillance video shows as Alejandro turns around, the suspect pulls out a gun. Police said the gun was a BB gun.

 

"And as I explained it to him, he just like started talking in my ear saying, 'open the register,'" said Valderrama."

 

Alejandro thought it was a joke at first, but when he noticed the weapon, he knew it was serious. That's when Valderrama's older cousin and co-worker, 22-year-old, Rafiely Carabello turned around and realized the situation.

 

"I just stepped right in front of my cousin and I told him (the suspect) I was like, 'look we can't get into the safe. All I have is the money that's inside the register" said Carabello.  

 

Rafiely gave the suspect the money and told him to leave. He then turned and ran not realizing the robbery was not going to be that easy.

 

"It just dawned on me I have to go after him," said Carabello.

 

As Rafiely went after him, Alejandro followed  suit.

 

"We came right behind him. He ran up the street and then my cousin, he goes right behind him chasing him," said Valderrama.

 

Alejandro said as Rafiely continued chasing the suspect, he went back in the store, called the police and his General Manager, Bryan Daza who was coming back after he made a delivery.

 

"I drove up the hill. I saw Rafi. Rafi hopped in the car," said Daza.

 

After a brief chase, the suspect ran back to the Domino's where video shows him tripping in the parking lot. 

 

"I seen that he threw the gun when he tripped, said Carabello. "So I just came behind him and hit him over the head one time (and) made sure he got down and then when he was down he tried to get back up so I just hit him again and again."

 

The trio managed to hold the suspect down until the police showed up and arrested him. They also got their money back.

 

Carabello, when asked if he felt like a hero, said, "Not really but I just did it for everybody here. I work with everybody here. We're like on a family basis at the store. You messin' with me, you mess with my family. That's just how I feel. That's how I was raised. You don't disrespect my family because we'll come after you."

 

Police have charged McMillon with robbery, theft by deception and simple assault. ​

