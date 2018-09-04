Center Valley man charged for violently shaking baby

MGN Image

WARREN CO., Pa. - A Center Valley man is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly violently shaking a baby.

Chris J. Miano-Wilburn, 26, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 31.

According to a release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, Miano-Wilburn caused serious bodily injury by violently shaking a seven-month-old baby.

The baby was under Miano-Wilburn's care and supervision at the time of the incident.

His first court appearance is scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

Miano-Wilburn remains at the Warren County Correctional Center. The state filed a motion for pretrial detention which will also be heard on Sept. 6, according to the release.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Phillipsburg Police Department conducted the investigation.