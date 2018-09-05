Lehigh Valley

Cetronia ambulance involved in accident in Whitehall

Sep 05, 2018

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 02:23 PM EDT

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Officials say there was an accident involving a Cetronia ambulance at the rear of the Walmart in Whitehall.

According to CEO of Cetronia Ambulance Corps. Larry Wiersch, the ambulance was responding to a 911 call on Range Road located behind the Walmart.

Wiersch said as the ambulance was responding, an unoccupied box truck rolled down the hill toward the ambulance.

Two crew members and a nursing student who was observing were in the vehicle. Wiersch said all were wearing seatbelts.

The two crew members went to the hospital for minor injuries sustained from kicking out the window to get out of the vehicle, Wiersch said. The nursing student was not harmed. 

Police say the box truck did strike the driver's side rear axle of the ambulance, causing it to spin and roll onto its side. 

It is unclear if the box truck was put into park or slipped out of gear. 

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

