Christmas is on hold for one Bethlehem family
Logan Downing is fighting a rare disease.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The tree is up and the Downing family's Bethlehem home is decorated but Christmas cheer has been replaced by a mother's tears.
On Tuesday Logan Downing, 18, got what looked like a rash and his eyes were red.
Doctors at a local clinic thought it was chicken pox and pink eye and prescribed antibiotics but the next morning the rash spread and Logan couldn't swallow.
He ended up at Lehigh Valley Health Network where doctors diagnosed a rare skin-sloughing disorder called Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis or TENS.
"He has sloughed about 70 percent of his body surface area skin and the reason he's at a burn center is because it's treated very much like a 2nd degree burn," said Dr. Daniel Lozano, LVHN Burn Unit Medical Director.
Lozano says it looks like a burn, as well.
The skin and organs like the eyes and lungs lose their first layer of tissue exposing body to life threatening infections.
The disorder is extremely painful and can be fatal for the elderly or people with health issues.
Lozano says TENS is commonly triggered by new medications containing sulfonamides, raising dosage levels in existing medications or infections.
"It was hard seeing him. I've gotten used to seeing him now and I know it's my son. His face is bandaged. Every part of him," said Bonnie Downing, Logan's mother.
Logan is now in an induced coma and will likely be in the hospital for at least a month.
Bonnie Downing says Logan's friends have started a GoFundMe page to help pay with his medical bills.
And as for Christmas, it's on hold for now.
"He loves Christmas he loves to go all out for Christmas," said Downing.
The family says all they want this year is to be with Logan.
"We decided until Logan comes home we are going to keep the tree up and keep all of his presents under there," said Downing.
Downing says she also wants people to be educated about the warning signs of TENS and its precursor, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
One hundred years ago, December 25, 1917, the Lehigh Valley awoke to a white Christmas. But it was one different then it had ever known before, for at that moment millions of American men and women were joining Europe in a world war.Read More »
- Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead
- Christmas is on hold for one Bethlehem family
- Bethlehem Township residents react to standoff
- Big days ahead for postal workers during Christmas holiday
- 6 million drivers and possible snow may hinder travel this holiday
- Authorities: Person shot in Bethlehem Township standoff
Latest From The Newsroom
- Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
- New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer
- History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- Christmas is on hold for one Bethlehem family
- Bethlehem Township residents react to standoff
- Trenton man arrested in connection with sexual assault