City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new partnership in Allentown is promising more opportunities for students and their families.
City Center Allentown is the new corporate partner of Central Elementary School.
The real estate development corporation's three-year partnership includes a $50,000 grant each year, along with other donations to the school.
The company also plans on using its contacts within the community to create programs to benefit students.
"I am absolutely humbled. This represents an investment in the lives of children and generationally changing the outcomes for families in this community," said Allentown School District Superintendent Thomas Parker.
City Center employees will also be donating more than 400 volunteer hours a year toward tutoring and mentoring students.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
LVPC discusses state solar plan
Members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) discussed the state's future solar plans Thursday.Read More »
- Easton student athletes read to elementary kids
- Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal
- Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley
- Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds
- City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School
- 5,000 people sign online petition asking for resignation of U.S. Bishops
Latest From The Newsroom
- Jury: Ex-Reading mayor guilty of all counts in bribery trial
- Updated Easton student athletes read to elementary kids
- Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds
- Probation officer ID'd as victim of fatal crash in Berks
- Updated Council reactions to Vaughn Spencer verdict
- Updated LVPC discusses state solar plan
- Flood cleanup helpline to close
- Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal
- Reading couple finds alternatives for plastic straws
- Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley