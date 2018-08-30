City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new partnership in Allentown is promising more opportunities for students and their families.

City Center Allentown is the new corporate partner of Central Elementary School.

The real estate development corporation's three-year partnership includes a $50,000 grant each year, along with other donations to the school.

The company also plans on using its contacts within the community to create programs to benefit students.

"I am absolutely humbled. This represents an investment in the lives of children and generationally changing the outcomes for families in this community," said Allentown School District Superintendent Thomas Parker.

City Center employees will also be donating more than 400 volunteer hours a year toward tutoring and mentoring students.